Indian batter Sakibul Ghani creates history by hitting Triple ton on first class debut

India’s Sakibul Gani turned into first batter in world cricket to hit a triple century on his first class debut when he made 341 in the Ranji Trophy competition.

The 22-year-old walked in ground for Bihar against Mizoram in Kolkata on Friday, the second day of their four-day match in the country’s red-ball rivalry.

When he was out 405 balls later, he had pillaged 56 fours and two sixes.

The right-hand batter outperformed Indian Ajay Rohera’s record of 267 not out for Madhya Pradesh in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season.

Another Indian Amol Mazumdar stands third with his 260 for Bombay, in 1994.

Ex Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim – who comes from Bihar himself – commended Gani’s work and tweeted: “Scoring a triple ton is unique all of the time. It becomes an extraordinary innings when someone gets it on debut.”

For at number five, Gani set on a long distance race stand of 538 with Babul Kumar, who made an unbeaten 229 – giving them a world record for the most elevated fifth-wicket partnership in first class cricket.

Bihar announced their innings declared on 686 for five.

The first class tournament – named for Maharaja Ranjitsinhji, an Indian ruler who played for England during the 1890s.