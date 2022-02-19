49th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Basharat & Hanif to be observe tomorrow

MIRPUR (AJK): The 49th martyrdom anniversary of the Kashmiri martyrs of London named Hanif Shaheed and Basharat Shaheed would be observed in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Pakistan and United Kingdom tomorrow (Sunday) with great honor to continue the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs till the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches.

Different programs have been chalked out jointly by the AJK government, besides social and human rights organizations would observe the anniversary at the mausoleums of Bashrat Shaheed at Palak and Hanif Shaheed in Mirpur on Sunday morning, organizers said.

Notables, besides the general people from different walks of life will visit the mausoleums of the two martyrs, hailing from Mirpur, including Basharat Shaheed at Palak, a village in the outskirt of Mirpur city and Hanif Shaeed’s mausoleum at Markazi Eid Gah graveyard in the city where they will place the floral wreaths besides offering fateha for the departed souls, the Commissioner said.

Other dignitaries from various parts of the AJK will attend a special ceremony at the mausoleums of the ‘Martyrs of London’ in order to pay glorious tributes to hail from Mirpur Azad Kashmir – Basharat Shaheed and Hanif Shaheed and their companion Ghazi Dalawar- who had made hostage the staff of the Indian High Commission in London this day in 1973 at the toy-gun point with the demand for the release of 90 thousand Pakistanis prisoners of war (POWs) during fall of Dacca in 1971.