Fawad felicitates newly elected body of Multan Press Club

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday felicitated the newly elected President of Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum and other office bearers, hoping that the new body would play its due role for the welfare of the journalist community.

Acknowledging the services of Multan-based media, he said the local journalists kept the whole country and the world aware of the important developments taking place in South Punjab, especially related to the agriculture sector with their ‘pen and mic,’ a news release said.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government fully believed in the freedom of expression and the press, and accordingly, it got the Journalist Protection Bill passed from the National Assembly.

Under the Prime Minister’s ‘Apna Ghar’ scheme, Fawad said journalists were being provided loans for houses on easy installments. The minister said health cards had already been provided to journalists associated with the Lahore Press Club, while the facility would be extended to the members of other press clubs in the next few days.