Zakat dept releases Rs 38.815m among deserving people

KASUR: The Zakat & Ushr Department released Rs 38.814 million for the distribution of zakat among deserving people of the district.

District Zakat Officer Ashfaq Ahmad Saturday told APP that the department had released six months funds of Rs 36.306 million for 4,034 registered under Zakat Guzara Allowance while Rs2.508 million had been released for 209 blind beneficiaries in the district.

“The beneficiaries are informed that they will soon start receiving text messages on their mobile phones and then they can receive their amount,” he said.

Chairman District Zakat Committee Sheikh Abdul Razzaq was also present.