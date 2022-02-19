Two children, man received burn injuries in gas leakage incident

PESHAWAR: Two children and a man received burn injuries due to gas leakage explosion in the house of Kashif in the Lahori Gate area, Rescue 1122 Peshawar Official confirmed the incident of fire here on Saturday morning.

The official said that a gas leakage explosion in a house of Kashif in interior city area Lahori Gate and soon after receiving the call, the Rescue 1122 team rushed on the spot and rescued two children aged 3-years old Maham, and one-year-old Fawad along with their father 30-year-old Kashif and were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

He said upon receiving the report of the accident, 3 ambulances of Rescue 1122 and a fire vehicle reached the spot while the medical team shifted the injured to Lady Reading Hospital after first-aid for first aid.