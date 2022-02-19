Thousands of candidates file nomination papers for LB elections in 7 districts of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD: The first phase of Local Body elections in the remaining seven districts of the Hazara division Saturday has been completed where thousands of candidates for Village Councils, Neighborhood Councils and Tehsil Council have filed their nomination papers.

PTI has finalized tickets for all four Tehsil chairman candidates of district Abbottabad where for Tehsil Abbottabad Sardar Shujah Nabi would be PTI candidate while former district Nazim Abbottabad Col. (R) Sardar Shabeer would the covering candidate.

From Tehsil Havelian Aslam Zar Khan, for Tehsil Tanawal Junaid Tanoli and Rajab Abbasi from Tehsil Lora would contest Tehsil Chairman elections as PTI candidate.

PML-N has finalized their candidates for three Tehsils of the district while for Tehsil Havelian slot is still to decide owing to the internal grouping. For Tehsil Abbottabad former MPA Shamoon Yar Khan would be the candidate of chairmanship, for Tehsil Lora Iftikhar Abbassi and for Tehsil Tanawal Dildar Tanoli would contest the elections.

Tehsil Abbottabad chairmanship contest is interesting and tough where PTI candidate Sardar Shujah, PML-N candidate Sardar Shamoon Yar Khan, Independent candidate Sardar Sher Bahadur and JI candidate Abdul Razaq Abbassi would be the main contenders.

On the last day of filing nomination papers, 214 candidates have filed papers for 11 Neighbourhood Councils of district Abbottabad, 194 candidates for 9 Village Councils.

For district Mansehra LB elections hundreds of candidates are contesting where 19 candidates have filed nomination papers for Baffa Pakhal Tehsil chairmanship, 21 for Tehsil Mansehra, 15 for Tehsil Balakot.