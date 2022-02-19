Govt opens computerized revenue centers to serve people: Ashraf Rind

MULTAN: Provincial Parliamentary Secretary (PPS) for Irrigation, MPA Ashraf Khan Rind said Saturday Punjab government opened computerized revenue centers to help resolve people’s problems pertaining to registration and transfer of their lands at the doorstep.

Talking to the media, he said TTP Link Canal project was being extended to Tunsa Mor, with two-lane wide bridge would be constructed over it.

He said PTI’s government mission was to facilitate masses through every possible way and means.

Meanwhile, a rural revenue center was opened in Daera Din Panah, tehsil of district Muzaffargarh today.

DC Musa Raza said on the occasion as it was a ‘flag project’ of PTI’s government.

He said locals were provided all-out facilities with their surroundings.

He said, earlier people had to move to far-reaching places to have their lands registered.

He also said that a total of 148 Patwar Centers with 37 alone in Kot Addu were set up in the district.

He assured that all of them would be computerized as early as possible.