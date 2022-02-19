46 corona patients under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital: Spokesman

PESHAWAR: As many as 46 corona patients are under treatment in the Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, Spokesman Sajjad Ahmad told media men here on Saturday.

He said the management of the Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar has specified 122 beds for corona patients and currently 46 patients infected with corona are being treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

He said the Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients and five corona patients are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit and ventilators.

However, another 20 patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU and the hospital has 31 beds for the patients with low oxygen wherein 26 patients are undergoing treatment there, Sajjad Ahmad informed.

He said, in the last 24 hours, 3 corona patients have been admitted and 76 beds allotted for Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are vacant.