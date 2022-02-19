Govt decides 15% raise in ASF salary: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the government had decided to raise the salaries of Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel by 15 % like other

civil armed forces.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had given his approval in that regard, he said in a statement. The ASF employees would get an increase in their salary with effect from March 1, he added.

The minister said the prime minister had approved a 15 percent increase in the salaries of the civil armed forces last week. The government had already announced a 15 percent disparity allowance for the federal government employees from grades 1-19, he added.