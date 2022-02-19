PFA disposes of 630 liters adulterated milk

MULTAN: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday discarded 630 liters of adulterated milk on the spot in a couple of days after finding a low level of lactometer reading and natural fats.

According to DG PFA Rifaqat Ali, about 4270-liter milk was checked in two- days at Ghazighat and Head Muhammad Walla, under the supervision of the Deputy Director Operation.

DG said PFA was using fully equipped milk mobile testing labs (MMTL) with lactose can milk analyzer machines to get the quick results of milk samples at the screening pickets. He said the milk was discorded after identifying all types of adulteration within the milk.

The DG said adulterated milk was bound to be supplied to different dairy shops discarded forthwith.