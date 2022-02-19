PTI govt believes in good governance: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government strongly believed in performance and good governance.

He said that the people had great affection for Prime Minister Imran Khan as they knew that he (PM) was an honest political leader of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all of the allied opposition parties were fully intact to topple the government but it would complete the five years tenure. Farrukh Habib said the election schedule was not issued regarding local government elections that is why the parliamentarians of the treasury benches could attend and participate in public gatherings till the issuing of the LB elections schedule.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition was a group of defeated and rejected people as it had always failed at every front against the government.