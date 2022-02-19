Michael Kors toasts New York nightlife in latest collection

In an ode to the energy of New York City nightlife, Michael Kors held his first live nighttime runway show, giving celebrity guests and fashion luminaries alike an excuse to dress up for a night on the town. Kors brought the sparkle in celebration of his Fall/Winter 2022 collection on Tuesday at live music venue Terminal 5. As models strutted down the catwalk in glittering gowns, neon-hued knits and statement outerwear, Grammy-winning artist Miguel performed songs from Prince including Raspberry Beret and I Would Die 4 You. After the past two years of the pandemic, Kors said he wanted to give his New York Fashion Week audience a live performance. And he certainly brought the glitz. “In this collection, there is not a tracksuit, flip flop or sneaker,” Kors said in an interview before the show. “This is really all about being polished, feeling glamorous and hitting the streets.” Many of the celebrities in attendance wore black, the designer’s colour of choice. In the front row, Brooke Shields chatted with Elle magazine editor and “Project Runway” judge Nina Garcia, while Blake Lively greeted New York Mayor Eric Adams.













