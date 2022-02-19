PSX gains 234 points on hopes of diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine standoff

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine standoff, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 234.77 points (+0.52 percent) to close at 45,675.87 points on Friday.

The market opened on a positive note and remained in the green territory throughout the session. The first half of the session saw low-volume trading, as the investors remained cautious due to a decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) which dropped by 50 percent on a month-on-month basis in January to $110 million as compared to December 2021. Moreover, the rupee depreciated by 47 paisa to 175.86 against the US dollar during the day, which also dented investors’ confidence. However, bulls controlled the trading during the last hour session.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 264.40 points, showing an intraday high of 45,705.50 points and a low of 45,441.10 points, which was the last day’s closing point. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 112.97 points (+0.36 percent) to close at 31,255.99 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index gained 127.27 points (+0.57 percent) to close at 22,604.84 points.

A total of 348 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 178 closed up, shares of 148 closed down while shares of 22 companies remained unchanged. Out of 93 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 63 closed up, 26 closed down and four remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes increased by 41.19 million to 194.05 million shares. Total volumes traded for the KSE-100 Index increased by 49.82 million to 113.63 million shares. The number of total trades decreased by 12,357 to 66,579, while the value traded decreased by Rs0.46 billion to Rs4.32 billion. Overall, market capitalisation increased by Rs26.86 billion.

Among scrips, BOP topped the volumes with 60.3 million shares, followed by SNBL (16.36 million) and TELE (11.1 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes included BOP, SNBL, TELE, SNGP and KEL, which formed around 55 percent of total volumes.

In terms of rupee, UPFL remained the top gainer and witnessed an increase of Rs500 (2.38 percent) per share, closing at Rs21,500, whereas the runner-up was NESTLE, the share price of which climbed up by Rs99 (1.75 percent) to Rs5,749. AWTX remained the top loser in terms of rupee for the third straight day and witnessed a decrease of Rs127.66 (7.5 percent) per share, closing at Rs1,574.56, followed by BATA, the share price of which declined by Rs71.5 (3.29 percent) to close at Rs2,101 per share.

The sectors taking the index towards north were commercial banks with 47 points, fertilizer (36 points), oil & gas marketing companies (34 points), oil & gas exploration companies (32 points) and cement (28 points). The most points added to the index were by EFERT which contributed 28 points followed by OGDC (23 points), UBL (22 points), PPL (19 points) and SNGP (18 points).

The sectors taking the index towards south were tobacco with 15 points, automobile assembler (5 points), textile composite (3 points) and insurance (one point). The most points taken off the index were by PAKT which stripped the index of 15 points.