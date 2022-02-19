WACOG reform to help ensure energy security: Hammad

Energy Minister Hammad Azhar has termed the weighted average cost of gas (WACOG) a ‘game-changer’ reform introduced in the gas sector.

In a tweet on Friday, Hammad Azhar said, “It (WACOG) will have wide-ranging and positive effects not just on gas pricing & enhanced supplies but also for the efficiency of the power sector.” The WACOG bill passage would help ensure energy security in the country, he added. The long-awaited legislation to implement the weighted average cost of gas (WACOG) was approved by the Senate despite the strong protest of opposition on Thursday.

Azhar in a tweet a day earlier said, “It is a historic and long-pending reform that will ensure the energy security of Pakistan. We are now able to embark upon the reform of the gas pricing structure, remove anomalies and enhance supplies of imported gas.”

This reform is as significant as the approval of the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) model for power purchase a couple of months ago. Both historic reforms in the power and petroleum sector have been carried out by the incumbent government in the last six months, he added.

WACOG is calculated as the total cost of all-natural gas purchased during a base period divided by either the total quantity purchased.