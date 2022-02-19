Resources available for agriculture development in Balochistan: SAU VC

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has said that numerous resources were available in Balochistan for agricultural development and there is the need of taking advantage of utilizing available facilities.

The important crops and orchards particularly organic cotton are increasing in Blaochistan, he said while addressing the daylong seminar on “Contours of economic growth and sustainable development in Balochistan” held here on Friday.

Dr. Fateh Marri said that besides exploration of mineral resources in Balochistan, the agriculturists, experts and institutions of the province have needed to focus on research on agriculture development. In this regard, he emphasized the need of formation of a comprehensive planning to meet the challenges of food security, effective utilization of agricultural waste and promotion of agriculture and industrial services, and manufacturing.

Dr. Abdul Salam Lodhi, an economist of the country and Professor of Economics at Balochistan University of Information Technology and Management Sciences (BUITMS) Quetta said that Balochistan was the largest province of the country, covering 44 percent of the total land area, west rangeland with 75 percent of the coastline.

The province is rich in mineral and hydrocarbon reserves, but more attention needs to be paid to the economic development of Balochistan in order to utilize the potential resources for the economic development of the province, he added.