PKR eases to 175.86 against USD after 47 paisa fall

Pakistani rupee snapped a two-day winning streak against the US dollar by shedding 47 paisa (-0.27 percent) on Friday.

The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement on Thursday that the dollar opened at Rs175.39 in the interbank market and closed at Rs175.86. The rupee witnessed a trading range of 56 paisa during the session, showing the intraday high bid of 175.95 and low offer of 175.50. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 176.50/177.50 per dollar.

Overall, the rupee shed Rs1.15 against the American currency during the last five days, while it has depreciated by Rs18.43 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22. However, the local unit has appreciated by 65 paisa during the current year 2022.

The central bank on Thursday said that foreign exchange reserves of the country dropped by $230 million (-0.96 percent) on a week-on-week basis to $23.49 billion. The SBP data revealed that reserves held by the central bank declined by $241 million (-1.2 percent) to reach $17.09 billion, while the reserves of commercial banks increased by $44 million (0.62 percent) to $6.39 billion from $6.35 billion in the previous week. During the last 10 weeks, foreign exchange reserves have registered a drop for nine weeks.

According to market experts, the rupee is bearing the brunt of increasing trade deficit, surging import bill due to rise in oil prices, shrinking reserves, Russia-Ukraine conflict, and speculative elements. The oil import bill recorded a sharp increase in the first seven months (July-January) of 2021-22 from a year ago owing to rising prices on the international market and massive depreciation of the rupee. The oil import bill surged 107.35 percent to $11.7 billion in the first seven months of the current fiscal year.