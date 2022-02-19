Telcos undergo rationalisation plan for better services: PTA

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has conducted a spectrum auction in the country in September 2021 on the policy directive of the government issued on 4th August 2021. Accordingly, a rationalization plan in the 1800 MHz spectrum band was issued by PTA in consultation with the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) for the contiguity of spectrum by all Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) for efficient spectrum utilisation, said a statement issued on Friday. Jazz, CMPAK, Telenor, and Ufone, under the supervision and guidance of PTA and FAB, in a coordinated activity of approximately three months, have implemented the Rationalisation Plan. The technical teams of all stakeholders worked day and night for a successful outcome, without disturbance of services across Pakistan. This will ensure efficient utilisation of contiguous spectrum holdings and a better user experience.













