Over 18.905m acres of govt land retrieved in Punjab

Punjab Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar has said that 18,905,509 acres of government land, worth Rs476.43 billion, have been retrieved across the province and asked the deputy commissioners to auction the retrieved state land as per schedule. Babar Hayat Tarar said this while presiding over the full board meeting on Friday. Tarar directed to expedite the digitisation of evacuees properties of industrial nature and complete the scanning and verification of all the records. He further directed that prompt disposal of revenue cases should be ensured under revenue court management system and from next week the cause list of revenue cases would be generated through SMS . He said that in order to provide better revenue service on the doorstep of people, training of five thousand newly inducted revenue officials (patwaris) is being conducted at tehsil level while white paper with electronic bar code and security features would also be introduced by eliminating receipt tickets for prevention of counterfeiting and fraud. The meeting also reviewed other relevant matters pertaining to better revenue service delivery.













