Weekly inflation rises 0.22pc on back of oil prices hike

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation increased by 0.22 percent while it went 18.o9 percent up on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the SPI-based weekly inflation registered an increase for the week ended on February 17, 2022, after registering a slight decrease of 0.08 percent in the preceding week. The weekly inflation for the lowest income group (Q1) witnessed a decrease of 0.16 percent, while it went 19.40 percent up on a year-on-year (YoY) basis for the same group. Similarly, for the income groups (Q2) with monthly income of Rs17,733-22,888, weekly inflation slipped 0.26 percent, while it went 16.98 percent up on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

However, for other income groups (Q3-Q5), inflation went up from 0.14 percent to 0.45 percent for the week ended on February 17, 2022, and increased from 16.41 percent to 18.43 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

According to the PBS, the combined index was at 169.61 on February 10, 2022 as compared to 169.23 on February 10, 2022 while the index was recorded at 143.63 a year ago on February 18, 2021.

The SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. The SPI comprises 51 essential items and the prices are being collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the week under review, out of 51 items, prices of 28 (54.90pc) items increased, prices of 11 (21.57pc) items decreased, and prices of 12 (23.53pc) items remained stable.

The SPI for the current week recorded an increase in the prices of food items including garlic (10.53pc), tomatoes (4.35pc), bananas (4.28pc), chicken (2.89pc), cooked daal (1.94pc) and vegetable ghee 2.5kg (1.08pc) and non-food items including petrol (8.12pc), diesel (6.52pc), match box (2.17pc) and long cloth (1.50pc) was observed with joint impact of (1.21pc) into the overall SPI for combined group of (0.22pc).

On the other hand, a decrease was observed in the prices of chillies powdered (5.41pc), eggs (5.31pc), electricity for Q1 (5.20pc), onions (1.39pc), potatoes (0.89pc), gur (0.82pc), sugar (0.59pc), wheat flour (0.27pc), LPG (0.17pc), pulse Moong (0.11pc), and pulse Mash (0.08pc).

According to the PBS data, the year on year trend depicts an increase of 18.09pc, in tomatoes (322.87pc), electricity for Q1 (65.79pc), garlic (60.98pc), LPG (55.11pc), mustard oil (48.44pc), petrol (42.28pc), cooking oil 5 litre (41.81pc), vegetable ghee 1-kg (39.13pc), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (38.97pc), washing soap (38.40pc), pulse Masoor (37.19pc) and diesel (32.26pc), while a major decrease was observed in the prices of chillies powdered (36.30pc), pulse Moong (28.43pc), chicken (9.77pc), sugar (5.72pc), onions (3.84pc) and potatoes (0.38pc).