Zameen.com lays foundation stone of Spring Arch, Box Park II in Bahria Town Phase 7

Zameen.com – Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise – recently laid the foundation stone for the two state-of-the-art projects, the Spring Arch and Box Park II in Bahria Town Phase 7. Zameen.com Director Project Sales (North) Khurram Hussain and Premier Choice Developers CEO Imran Zia graced the event with their presence. In addition, prominent property dealers and experts from the real estate market of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were also in attendance at the ceremony.

While speaking to the media, Director Project Sales (North) Khurram Hussain said that Spring Arch and Box Park II will be among the most prominent real estate projects of Pakistan, as they were being developed in line with the best international construction practices. He added that due to their stunning façades and incomparable amenities, the two projects will be the real estate marvels of the twin cities – making them a solid investment opportunity.

Premier Choice CEO Zia informed the media that the two projects will be unique real estate ventures due to their prime location, unbreachable security features, and uninterrupted power supply. These developments are surrounded by the best of what Bahria Town Rawalpindi has to offer, including campuses of famed schools, colleges, banks and all other commercial facilities. All these factors add weightage to the projects’ investment potential, he added.

During the event, guests additionally enjoyed a soulful performance of popular local qawwals, while a prize distribution ceremony was also held for the best-performing employees of Zameen.com.