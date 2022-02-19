Rationalisation plan for 1800 MHz spectrum completed

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has conducted Spectrum Auction in Pakistan in September 2021 in accordance with the Policy Directive of Government of Pakistan issued on 4th August 2021.

The PTA said that a rationalisation plan in 1800 MHz spectrum band was issued by PTA in consultation with Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) for contiguity of spectrum by all Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) for efficient spectrum utilisation. Jazz, CMPAK, Telenor & Ufone, under the supervision and guidance of PTA and FAB, in a coordinated activity of approximately three months, have implemented the Rationalisation Plan.

The technical teams of all stakeholders worked day and night for a successful outcome, without disturbance of services in entire Pakistan. This will ensure efficient utilisation of contiguous spectrum holdings and better user experience. Furthermore, it will be beneficial for launch of future technologies in Pakistan.

Besides this, thie authority also issued a Regulatory Framework for Short Range Devices (SRD) & Terrestrial Internet of Things (IoT) Services. The framework is created and introduced as a regulatory tool that facilitates IoT service operations. PTA shall start accepting Class Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) Licensing applications from 31st March 2022. The framework provides a regulatory mechanism for the industry, to enable the development of IoT eco-system in Pakistan.