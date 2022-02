Crude oil prices slipped around two percent for the second day in a row on Friday amid reports about expected US-Iran nuclear deal, despite looming threat of Russia-Ukraine tension.

As of 1250 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, shed $1.65 (-1.77 percent) to reach $91.32 a barrel. Brent crude futures hit the highest level since October 2014 at $96.16 on Monday last.