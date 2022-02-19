Alia Bhatt on Fawad Khan and Pakistani fans

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt thanked her Pakistani audience for the “immense love and support” and requested fans to watch her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. In her interview with DW Urdu, the Highway star opened up on working with Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Ali Zafar.

She was in Berlin for the world premiere of her movie at 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival (BIFF). This is her third film in BIFF. Earlier, Highway and Gully Boy have been screened at the festival.

“I didn’t know anything about Gangubai’s story but after the narration, I read Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi and got to know about her life,” she said.

Alia described her role in the movie as a “different world” and a challenge that she accepted warmly.

“I just wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” she added. The Bollywood star shared how she took on the character of a sex worker, “who is a fighter and a voice of reason”. She said as an actor owning the life of a sex worker was challenging as Gangubai was forced into prostitution and evolved into a fighter.

“There was no physical strength required for carrying her role. It was internal strength,” Alia said. “It’s a story of a woman who used the life she was forced to live as her strength.” The character of Gangubai Kathiawadi is inspired by an historical figure from the 1960s.

When asked about her co-stars Fawad Khan and Ali Zafar, Alia said she had a good experience working with both of them but she had spent more time with Fawad.

Fawad Khan had worked with Alia in Kapoor and Sons while Ali Zafar in Dear Zindagi.

Talking about Fawad, Alia said she cannot define the experience in words working with him.

“In terms of culture, artistry and talent, he has left an impact on cinema and it was wonderful to work with him,” she said. “Art has no boundaries whatever you like, you love it.”