I don’t want to be known as Nauman Ijaz’s son: Zaviyar

While there’s always that ease of getting into the biz as a star kid, it also has a downside. That is, never getting out from under the shadow of your parents. That’s something Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz opened up about.

The Sang-e-Mah breakout star talked about his successful debut and the added pressure that comes with being a star kid. Not just any star kid but the son of legendary actor Nauman Ijaz.

In an interview with Hello Pakistan he said; “I want to be known as Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz, rather than Nauman Ijaz’s son.”

Naturally, Netizens had a lot to say about this. Some called out how the young actor shouldn’t have used his father to get into the industry if he didn’t want to be known as ‘Nauman Ijaz’s son’.

Others asserted that star kids should acknowledge the years of effort their parents put into establishing their identity. An identity these young actors are shying away from. Some people even had a sense of humour about the whole ordeal.

Quite literally though he even has his father’s full name in his full name.

Others asserted that if he wanted his own identity, then he shouldn’t have used his father’s brand to get into the industry.

Zaviyar Ijaz, who’s even a spitting image of his father, is constantly being compared to his father, an industry veteran. In a previous interview, the Raqs-e-Bismil actor shared how he had not encouraged his son to join the biz.

In fact, he initially told his son that he was too overweight and not physically fit enough to be an actor. He also asserted that he had no hand in landing a debut project like Saife Hassan’s Sang-e-Mah.