Katrina and Salman Khan covered in blood in new BTS photos from ‘Tiger 3’ shoot

Ever since Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan jetted off to New Delhi for the shoot of Tiger 3, fans just can’t seem to get enough of their updates.

A day after making the most of their time under the sun, BTS photos of the two from the shooting are going viral.

The two were photographed on Thursday ahead of their high-octane action sequences. In new stills that are going viral on Twitter, both Katrina and Salman’s faces are covered with blood. Salman is snapped in a maroon tee and jeans while Katrina was seen wearing a combat vest, black tee and jeans. Both Katrina and Salman are bruised, and the photos have left fans intrigued.

The photos have piqued fans’ curiosity like no other, and many of them are excited to know what’s in store for them in the film. Just yesterday, Katrina had shared a gorgeous photograph wherein she flaunted her wet hair look, kohl-rimmed eyes and fuller lips. “Winter sun,” she captioned the photo. Salman, too, took out time to pose under the sun and shared a photo from a sun-lit terrace on social media.

The film, which marks the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman and Katrina have worked together in several films in the past and their on-screen pair continues to be one of Bollywood’s most-loved and talked-about duos.

The first two films of the Tiger franchise were titled Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Both performed well at the box office and won love from Salman’s ardent fans. The third film, as per reports, will have a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan as well. That’s not it. Salman might also feature in SRK’s Pathan if reports are to go by.