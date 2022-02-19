Naani’s reaction after trying pasta for the first time has won the Internet

Let’s admit it; since the beginning of the time, we have always seen our grandparents and other elderly relatives always indulge in the traditional recipes.

A simple plate of dal chawal, roti, and sabzi is all they need for indulgence. Every time we bring them a new kind of modern dish, they might not be willing to try it. And even if they do, they might not like the taste of it. But, once in a blue moon, someone or the other from our elderly generation absolutely loves the taste of our routine fast food. Their joy and reaction upon indulging in a new cuisine are always amazing to watch! Thanks to the internet, we recently saw someone’s maternal grandmother trying pasta for the first time. Her adorable reaction has won the heart of the internet.

In a video uploaded by @dash.ofdelish_17, we can see her grandmother having pasta for the first time. In the video, the grandmother says, “Kitna aacha banaya hai, Wah Wah. Then when the girl asks her, “Acha laga naani?” The grandmother replies by saying, “Bohot aacha, beautiful.”

@dash.ofdelish_17, in the video’s caption, mentioned that she had made this no-onion, no-garlic creamy spinach pasta. She also added, “I have never seen someone so enthusiastic about food and life in general at her age. She is in her early 90s, so full of life, ready to explore and learn new things. She is learning to speak English these days, learning new words and sentences like beautiful, yummy, not okay, you are bad, shut up, I want to pee. It is so refreshing to spend time with grandparents; they are the cutest, most loving people on earth.

Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 168k times, has 9k likes and hundreds of comments! One person said, “This was my dadi’s reaction when I made pizza for her.” Another person said, “This video is soo beautiful and love to this cutest Naani.”

A user also said, “Cutest naaniji. My regards to her. This reminds me of my husband’s daadi.” Someone also added, “She must be proud of having such a sweet n jovial daughter in law.” Other people have also said that the naani is too adorable.