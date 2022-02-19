Dazzling Multan Sultans overwhelm Quetta Gladiators by 177 runs for PSL Feb 23 qualifier

LAHORE: A dazzling performance by Multan Sultans helped them overwhelm Quetta Gladiators by a big margin of 117 runs in their Pakistan Super League VII (PSL) match at Gaddafi Stadium here on Friday evening. With this triumph, defending champions Multan not only qualified for the Qualifier on February 23 but also ensured Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi progressed to the play-offs. Chasing a massive target of 246, Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quaetta could muster only 128 and were all out in 15.5 overs as they could not withstand the Multan’s exceptional bowling. Quetta didn’t get a good start as opener Will Smeed was sent back with score of 10 runs on the board by David Willey. Ahsan Ali also failed to play a big knock as he was dismissed for one run by Asif Afridi with Quetta’s score of just 28 runs. Umar Akmal and Jason Roy provided entertainment to a festive and cheerful crowd but the target proved to be an uphill task for Quetta. Umar scored a 23-ball 50 (two fours and six sixes), while Roy scored a 19-ball 38 (seven fours and a six). Quetta’s other batsmen Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz, and Sohail Tanvir also failed miserably. The Multan bowlers displayed a thoroughly dominating performance with Willey taking two wickets for 22 runs, Imran Tahir claiming one, Khushdil Shah two for 17, Shahnawaz Dahani two for 22 and Asif two for 42.

Earlier, Multan managed to score the second-highest total of PSL — 245 for the loss of three wickets. Their wicket-keeper batsman and skipper Mohammad Rizwan added another feather in his cap when he became the first-ever Pakistani player to complete two-century partnerships in a single Twenty20 innings. Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw and Shan Masood struck electrifying half-centuries as Multan scored 81 runs off the last five overs to post massive score of 200 plus in 20 overs. Rizwan continued with sparkling form with the bat with a 54-ball 83 not out that included seven fours and three sixes. Rizwan added 119 runs for the first wicket with Shan (57 off 38 balls with six fours and a six). Rizwan then featured in a blistering 103-run second wicket partnership in just 33 balls with Rossouw as the latter put the Quetta bowlers to the sword. Rossouw dominated the stand as he slapped nine fours and four sixes in a 26-ball 71. He reached his half-century from 20 balls. Shan has now aggregated 453 runs from nine matches, while Rizwan has scored 428 runs in as many matches. Fakhar Zaman of Lahore sits ahead of the two on 469 runs in seven matches.

Brief scores:

Multan Sultans 245-3, 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 83 not out, Rilee Rossouw 71, Shan Masood 57) VS Quetta Gladiators 128 all out, 15.5 overs (Umar Akmal 50, Jason Roy 38; Khushdil Shah 2-17, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-22, David Willey 2-22, Asif Afridi 2-42).

Today’s match:

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

at 07:30 pm (PST)