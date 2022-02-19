Shah Mahmood Qureshi lauds Pak pavilion design at Dubai Expo

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday visited the Pakistani Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 and appreciated the unique design and efforts of the organisers. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Afzal Mahmood, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Hassan Afzal Khan and Director of Pavilion Rizwan Tariq received the foreign minister. The director pavilion gave a detailed briefing to the foreign minister on the design and features of the Pakistani Pavilion. The pavilion is divided into seven different sections, including Pakistan’s history, culture and tourism. So far, about one million people have visited the Pakistani Pavilion at Expo 2020. Due to its unique design, it is among the top five pavilions at the expo, which is considered a great honour for Pakistan. Foreign Minister Qureshi also visited the pavilion of Saudi Arabia, where Saudi Assistant Commissioner General Hussain Hanbazazah welcomed him. Appreciating the design and features of the Saudi Pavilion, the foreign minister described it as a reflection of the Vision 2030 of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.













