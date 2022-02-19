Barry’s qualify for main final of Punjab Polo Cup

LAHORE: Barry’s qualified for the main final while Remounts qualified for subsidiary final of the Punjab Polo Cup Tournament after registering victories in their respective matches at the Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Friday. Heroics of high-flying Hamza Mawaz Khan and phenomenal Ernesto Trotz helped Barry’s beat Diamond Paints by 4-3½ in the nail-biting encounter. Hamza Mawaz Khan hammered an impressive hat-trick while Ernesto Trotz converted one goal in the Barry’s triumph. On the other hand, for Diamond Paints, which had one and half goal handicap advantage, Guy Gibrat, with the all-out support by his teammates, tried hard to help Diamond Paints record victory and succeeded in converting two goals, but in the end, their efforts proved futile. Earlier in the first match of the day, Remounts defeated DS Polo/Rizvi’s by a close margin of 6-5. All-round Remounts saw Simon Prado and Nico Roberts playing their best polo and thrashing in three goals each from the winning side. The losing side contribution came from superb Hissam Ali Hyder and foreign player Max Charlton, who converted three and two goals respectively.













