Karachi Kings finally break jinx, defeat Lahore Qalandars by 22 runs

LAHORE: Karachi Kings finally broke their jinx at the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) when they defeated Lahore Qalandars by 22 runs to register their first win at Gaddafi Stadium here on Friday night. Chasing victory target of 150, Lahore were able to score just 127 for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted overs, with their highest scorer Mohammad Hafeez (33). This was Karachi’s first victory in the ongoing tournament after they suffered eight consecutive defeats — most by any team in a single edition. Earlier, Karachi made 149 runs in 19.5 overs, courtesy of four wickets each from star leggie Rashid Khan and young pacer Zaman Khan. Karachi didn’t get a good start to their innings as opener Joe Clarke was removed with 12 runs on the board. 12 runs later Sharjeel Khan also followed him when Shaheen Shah Afridi got him lbw. Qasim Akram scored 26 runs in 18 balls while Babar Azam was removed by Rashid for 39 runs on the first ball of the 11th over as he got him stumped. Mohammad Nabi and Imad Wasim failed to play big innings and got out for eight runs each. Lewis Gregory’s 28 runs helped Karachi reach a respectable total. Zaman picked four scalps for 16 while Rashid claimed four for 17. Shaheen and Hafeez claimed one wicket apiece.

Brief scores:

Karachi Kings 149 all out (Babar Azam 39, Zaman Khan 4-16, Rashid Khan 4-17) beat Lahore Qalandars 127 for 9 (Mohamamd Hafeez 33, Mir Hamza 4-27) by 22 runs.