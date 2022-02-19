Ingebrigtsen breaks 1500m indoor world record

LIÉVIN: Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke the world indoor record in the 1500m when he ran 3min 30.60sec on Thursday in Lievin in northern France and then set his sights on back-to-back world titles later this year. The Norwegian cut 0.46sec from the record set three years ago by Ethiopian Samuel Tefera, who was second on Thursday in 3:33.70. It was the 21-year-old Ingebrigtsen’s first world record. Ingebrigtsen won in Lievin last year in a European indoor record of 3:31.80. “I like to finish strong; I think it’s nice for the crowd but it’s also nice for me to speed up going into the finish.” Tefera held the lead until the last 250 metres before Ingebrigtsen broke away. On top of the list of targets for 2022 is the world outdoor title in Eugene in July. There, Ingebrigtsen will also be favoured to beat world record of Moroccan legend Hicham El Guerrouj whose time of 3min 26sec has stood for 24 years. Another Olympic champion, Marcell Jacobs won the 60m. The Italian finished in 6.50sec ahead of the Americans, Cravont Charleston (6.52) and Elijah Hall (6.57).













