Ghazala Ansari honoured with Governor’s award

LAHORE: The Ghazala Ansari Women’s Golf Tournament started at the Lahore Gymkhana Club here on Friday. In order to encourage the relatively less proficient golfers, the players have been divided into three separate, handicap based categories, with each category competing for its own set of prizes. In category A (handicap 0-13) a total of seven women, comprising the best of women’s golf, teed off yesterday. They are locked in a gruelling, 54 holes contest, spread over three days. The golfer with the best aggregate gross score will be declared the ‘best golfer of the event,’ and will also be awarded the covetted Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup. The two favourite contenders for this honour are young golfing sisters Parkha and Rimsha Ijaz from Defence Raya Club, both of whom are handicap 1 players. At the end of day one, their individual scores stood a mere one stoke apart at 77 and 78, respectively. However, Zeb un Nisa of Royal Palm Club was only three strokes behind and was determined to take advantage of any slippage on the part of the two leaders. The categories B (handicap 14-23) and C (handicap 24-36) will join the tournament Saturday (today) and will play over the next two days to compete for net and gross prizes over 36 holes. A substantial number of girls under 14 years of age and a few seniors will also be participating in the event. It is really amazing the unprecedented level of excitement, enthusiasm and euphoria that this unique event has generated amongst the women golfers of Pakistan.

In words of Dr Asma Afzal Shami, Chairperson Women’s Golf of Pakistan Golf Federation: “Could there be any greater tribute than this that could be lavished on the achievements of the legendary Ghazala Ansari who is, by far, the very best golfer ever produced by Pakistan.” This tournament is the brain child of Dr Shami who is seeking to honour the achievements of the pioneering women golfing icons of yesteryears through this unique initiative. Due to her efforts, the Governor Punjab bestowed the prestigious Governor’s Award on Ghazala Ansari at an impressive function held in Governor’s House yesterday morning. While doing, so he specially complimented Dr Shami for educating the nation in general, and its golfing community in particular, about the outstanding achievements of this legendary woman golfer.