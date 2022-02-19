Opp will reveal no-trust motion details at ‘right time’: Shahbaz

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said on Friday that the opposition would announce the details of the no-confidence motion at the ‘right time’, a private TV channel reported.

The leader of opposition in the National Assembly spoke about the no-confidence motion after appearing before an accountability court in a money laundering case.

When asked about why the National Assembly session was delayed, Shahbaz claimed that the session of the lower house was delayed as the government was hoping he would be indicted on February 18 (today).

The PML-N leader claimed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had requested that the hearing date be set between February 17-19 so he could make an excuse about the NA session before the court. “When the court rejected the FIA’s request they changed the date of the assembly session,” claimed Shahbaz. In the hearing, an accountability court in Lahore extended the interim bail of Shahbaz and his son Hamza Shahbaz till February 28 in the money laundering case. During the hearing, Shahbaz claimed that the state agencies were wasting the precious time of the court by filing a “fake case” against him. The PML-N leader said that he stayed in jail for seven months, and during this time, FIA officials visited him twice. “The documents which have been presented in the court were also submitted to UK’s most prestigious National Crime Agency (NCA),” he stated. It is pertinent to mention that NCA dropped a high-profile investigation into Shahbaz and his son after finding no evidence of money laundering, criminal conduct and misuse of public office.

Shahbaz further added that these documents have been compiled by FIA, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and Asset Recovery Unit (ARU), lamenting that he stayed in exile for four years. “If I had ill-gotten money then why would I come back to Pakistan,” he said, adding that when he had returned he was sent back from the next flight.