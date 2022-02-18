Those trying to bring no-confidence lack trust of their own family: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the opposition leaders, who had a crumbling credibility among the public and even lacked trust of their own family members, were trying to bring a no-confidence motion against the democratically elected government.

“Their sole agenda behind the no-trust move is to save themselves from the corruption cases. But we will not let this happen as it is our commitment to get them punished for their wrongdoings,” he told a huge public gathering, which was later addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Fawad said his own family even did not trust Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif, as they feared that he would take the money entrusted to him, along to London.

He said his daughter Maryam Safdar was visiting courts on a daily basis while Nawaz himself and his brothers were not returning to the country, and asked the crowd that whether the nation could trust such persons with their vote. Ruling out any compromise on the ongoing accountability process, he said PM Imran Khan was the only leader who could retrieve the looted money from the corrupt politicians and reform the country’s system.

He said the opposition leaders could themselves witnessed how a huge “Jalsa” was organized. The public gatherings could not be made a success by bringing seminary students and distributing “Nan” (breads) among the people. The minister congratulated the leadership of the Mandi Bahauddin chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for holding such a remarkable gathering. He was wrong on the account that the successful “Jalsa” could only be held while being in the opposition. “It (public gatherings) can be successful if there is an honest government at the helm of affairs,” he added. Fawad said the prime minister was the only leader, who had launched mega development projects for the people of Jhelum and Mandi Bahauddin, which had been completely neglected by the past regimes.

He also paid tribute to the leadership of Mandi Bahauddin for rendering tireless efforts for the development of the area.

Earlier, the minister was given a warm welcome by the party workers on his entry to the venue of public meeting. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the opposition with diminished public support was not in a position to hold a long march to Islamabad to oust the democratically elected the government.

“We will send ‘Doliyan’ (palanquins) to bring you (to Islamabad) on shoulders, as, in my opinion, you are not even able to hold a walk let alone the long march,” he said while addressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers here.

The opposition leaders should first stand on their own feet, if they wanted to launch a long march, he added. However, “they have no guts and political prowess to challenge Prime Minister Imran Khan who fully enjoys the trust of the whole nation.”

Fawad said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) were poles apart as the former was a liberal party and the latter a religious one. But the two got united due to dearth of workers faced by the PPP, which believed that the students of seminaries could be used to hold the long march. They were living in a fool’s paradise if they believed that the seminary students could be used to oust a democratically elected government, he said, adding the opposition would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

To oust a government, he said, one had to do struggle, build up an ideology and establish strong contact with the public; otherwise there was not an iota of a chance for success.

He said the opposition leaders would not be able to bring a no-confidence motion against the prime minister as their own family members did not trust them. They were destined to fail as even their own parliamentarians would not stand by them, he added.

The politics of the Sharif and Zardari families was about to end, Fawad said, advising their scions Maryam Safdar and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to gauge their popularity among the public by contesting election for a mayoral slot before entering the national level politic.

He said Nawaz Sharif fled from the country by telling a lie, and now he and his sons were not returning to the country despite the daily hearings of corruption cases being faced by her daughter Maryam Safdar. Fawad also came hard on PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for resorting to excuses in the court which was about to indict him in the money laundering case. Such excuses would not save Shehbaz from the accountability, he added.

There were some straight questions that needed to be answered by Shehbaz Sharif, he said, adding the PML-N president had to explain as to how Rs 4 billion had poured into the account of Maqsood, who was a peon at his mill and drawing a meager amount of salary. Likewise, an amount of Rs 2.5 billion was found in the account of Masroor Ahsan, who drew Rs 20,000 monthly salary from Shehbaz’s mill, he added.

He said there was another character in Shehbaz’s money laundering case whose name was Manzoor and became billionaire after getting a job in the mills of Sharif family. “Whosoever gets the job in the mills of Sharif family ultimately became a billionaire. This is the cruelty they caused to the nation, and it is only Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which drew attention towards this injustice.” If they wanted to do politics in Pakistan, he said, the first condition for them was to return the looted money.