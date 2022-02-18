Non-performing SHOs to be removed: Memon

Additional Inspector General of Police-Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday said the non performing station house officers (SHOs) would be removed from their positions and no any kind of negligence would be tolerated in registration of cases.

The Karachi police chief said SHOs delaying the registration of cases would face strict departmental action, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police.

He said drug addicts were committing street crimes in the city. There was a dire need to establish rehabilitation centers for the treatment of drug addicts.

Ghulam Nabi Memon in his meeting with a bureau chief of a private news channel said a committee headed by Deputy IGP-West Zone had been constituted to investigate the killing of a journalist Athar Mateen by firing of street criminals.

He said SSP Special Investigation Unit and SSP Central had also been nominated as members of committee. Criminals involved in killing of Athar Mateen would be arrested soon. Karachi Police Chief also offered fateha for the departed soul.