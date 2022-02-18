UoT Nowshera acquires PERN services to access global data

The Pakistan Educational and Research Nework (PERN) services have been acquired by University of Technology (UoT), Nowshera through Higher Education Commission, Islamabad to boost the academic and research activities in the campus.

A simple inauguration ceremony was held in the conference room of UoT here Friday. Secretary Industries Zulfiqar Ali Shah launched the PERN services by pressing the key board of computer. Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Dr Zaffar M Khan and DC Nowshera Mir Raza Ozgan were also present on the occasion.

PERN will connect UoT Nowshera with other national and international universities and research institutions through high speed internet bandwidth. This will enable the students to access the global data basis. It focuses on collaborative research, knowledge sharing, resource sharing, and distance learning by connecting data basis, libraries and research center to provide local solution to local problems of the industry.