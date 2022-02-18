PTI appoints Dr Shahbaz Gill as party’s youth affairs’ focal person

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday appointed SAPM on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill as the party’s new focal for Youth Affairs. As approved by the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), it was notified that Dr, Shabhaz Gill had been appointed as focal person for Youth Affairs, said a notification issued here. The notification further stated that a committee was formulated to devise a framework for reorganization of the Insaf Youth Wing. The committee would be headed by Dr Shahbaz Gill while the members included Maula Bux Soomro, Arif Rind, Meena Khan Afridi and Ali Abbas Bokhari. The said committee would suggest a mechanism for the reorganization of Insaf Youth Wing and submit a detailed report to Secretary General PTI Asad Umar within fifteen (15) days.













