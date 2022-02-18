Balochistan offers lucrative opportunities for maritime: Agha

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha said that the Customs Department has a key role to play in stabilizing the economy of the country and the province. Balochistan has lucrative opportunities for industrial, maritime trade, fisheries and livestock development, there is an urgent need to take steps in this direction, he said. He expressed these views while talking to Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Muhammad Sadiq at Governor House Quetta here. The meeting discussed border trade with neighboring countries, establishment of border markets, problems and difficulties of local business community and facilities provided by the government. On the occasion, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha said that Balochistan could provide a lucrative route to Central Asia geographically, it was important to take advantage of economic and trade opportunities with Central Asian countries. He said that the business community of Balochistan has been most affected by the closure of business centers and border trade due to the global epidemic COVID-19. Therefore, it is now the responsibility of the government to fully revive trade and business activities and to provide access and facilities to the trade markets of neighboring countries, he said. The Governor of Balochistan said that with the completion of various industrial zones in Balochistan, besides import and export, there would be ample employment opportunities in the province. “We have a lot of resources and minerals, so we need to develop a comprehensive strategy for the proper use of available resources,” he said adding that by setting up fisheries units of international standard, we could increase the exchange rate.













