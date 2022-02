The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has said that legislation was under process to establish a recycling plant for sacred papers in the Federal Capital. According to a ministry official, the ministry had drafted ‘The Publication of the Holy Quran Printing and Recording Amendment Bill 2020’ by suggesting amendments in the Quran Act 1973. The proposed law, he said, would cover the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and was with the National Assembly’s Standing Committee.