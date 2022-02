Shehbaz using ‘unfair tactics’ to put off his indictment: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib pn Friday lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif for using ‘unfair tactics’ to put off his indictment in money laundering case. Talking to media with regard to the hearing of Shehbaz Sharif and his sons’ indictment in money laundering case, he asked Shehbaz to face his trials instead of seeking adjournment. If Shehbaz did not committed a single rupee corruption, why was he using delaying tactics to stop his indictment in money laundering case, he added. He said Rs16 billion were deposited in the accounts of 14 employees of Ramzan Sugar Mill whereas some 17,000 transactions were made into the accounts, he added.