Punjab Cooperatives Department top officials sacked over ‘malpractices’

The Punjab government on Friday sacked two top-level officers of the provincial cooperatives department over alleged malpractices. In a tweet from his official Twitter handle, Punjab chief secretary announced that Registrar Cooperatives Punjab and Deputy Registrar Cooperatives Lahore have been removed on credible reports of malpractices. The chief secretary asserted that no corrupt practices will be tolerated in the province, adding that officials will not be allowed to tarnish the image of the civil services. “As I have already made clear, corrupt practices will not be tolerated. Nor will we let such officers tarnish the image of Civil Services,” he tweeted.













