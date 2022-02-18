Opposition to get embarrassment in no-confidence move: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that those whoare talking of no-confidence would not get anything except embarrassment.

In a statement, the CM said the opposition has not done anything for the people duringits tenures whereas the the incumbent government is stronger than ever and the peopleknow that the opposition parties are bragging about a no-trust move for some political gains, he added.

The PTI government has been genuinely serving the masses and it is also leading the number game, the CM concluded.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has thanked the people of Mandi Bahauddin for the successful public meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) adding that the masses have once again proved that they are and will remain with PTI wholeheartedly.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM congratulated the PTI parliamentarians, ticket-holders and workers for the successful public meeting. Today’s meeting proved that MandiBahauddin is a stronghold of the PTI and the sea of people’s pomp is enough to open the eyes of the opposition, he maintained.

The first meeting of the PTI has put the opposition against the wall and it couldn’t manage even half the participants despite collected efforts. The PTI will continue to be the most popular party in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the CM concluded.