Opposition’s soft underbelly

Much of the noise on prime-time TV as well as social media suggests that the combined opposition has done all its homework in terms of ensuring necessary numbers to support a no-confidence motion against the prime minister. Yet whenever their cohesion is put to test, even in the Senate where they are in majority, they invariably end up with their tail between their legs. The passage of the controversial SBP amendment bill and the so-called mini-budget could still be gulped, and sold, as necessary evils to revive the IMF bailout program and therefore for the health of the economy. But all they have to show for the OGRA amendment bill 2022 is a big red face.

Since PDM is made up of seasoned politicians, you can at least expect them to know the history of no-confidence motions in this country. Their own most recent effort, to try to de-seat the Senate chairman a couple of years ago, also ended in shame and embarrassment; and they’ve still not figured out who from their ranks double crossed them. And the line that the so-called establishment was not “neutral” then but it is now might save face for a little while, but is it really enough to gamble on for a decisive push against the PM’s seat itself?

The government’s allies in the centre and Punjab are only adding to the uncertainty as well. And people are now becoming concerned, quite rightly so, if all that’s happening isn’t just a sideshow to divert their attention from their real problems. High prices and low employment are issues that the government has not been able to get a handle on in all these years, but it’s also just one more area where the opposition has simply failed to press home its advantage. Besides, it’s also not said much how it intends to rescue the economy beyond identifying the sitting government as the main problem in its point of view. The people deserve clarity, at the very least, and neither the government nor the opposition is able to provide much of it. *