Diplomatic sabre-rattling

Simmering tensions between Moscow and Washington are reaching of point of no return with the former expelling the latter’s deputy chief of mission; especially when there was a brief chance for a possible deescalation. The crisis itself is of a complex nature given a potential invasion of Ukraine on the cards by the Russians which the United States believes is ‘imminent’.

Notably, western intelligence services and mainstream media are ‘predicting’ an attack since last week with the White House and Downing Street changing their goalposts on multiple occasions. Yet, the Kremlin seems bemused and indulged in social media trolling through its official accounts. A sizeable proportion of social media users are in fact taking a dig at Washington for its tall claims that are yet to occur.

Nevertheless, the standoff is of a serious nature which eastern Europe hasn’t witnessed since the dissolution of the former Soviet Union. A major factor includes NATO’s expansionist designs which Moscow didn’t take well.

Both sides have mobilised thousands of troops and armoured divisions in flashpoint regions of the continent with all diplomatic channels still remaining open for deescalation. A handful of western European leaders are also under pressure from Washington to take a firm stand against Moscow but they’re hesitant given strong economic ties. Specifically, Germany is cautious owing to its high dependence on energy supplies from Russia and if any kind of conflict occurs that results in sanctions, mainland Europe would be hit hard by extension.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to visit Moscow next week. The timing couldn’t be worse though owing to the above factors. On the surface, the visit may be good for optics in light of frosty ties between Washington and Islamabad under the Biden administration.

Islamabad’s bilateral ties with Moscow may be on the upward trajectory in recent years with import of wheat and sophisticated weaponry but the visit could likely be overshadowed by the ongoing crisis that risks further shocks in international oil prices. This won’t go down well in Pakistan where rising cost of living has reached a tipping point.

Is the world witnessing another Cold War or heading towards World War 3? What if the Russians are simply playing 4D chess with the West? The next few days shall make it all clear. *