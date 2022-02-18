PMC to resolve Balochistan’s medical colleges students issue

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission Council has decided to make the final policy for the regularization of students already enrolled in three newly recognized medical colleges of Balochistan.

According to a PMC source, the matter of regularization of students inducted in the three public medical colleges of Balochistan prior to their recognition was discussed at a Council meeting.

The Chief Secretary and Secretary Health Balochistan, and the principals of public medical colleges of Balochistan namely Jhalawan Medical College, Khuzdar, Makran Medical College, Turbat, and Loralai Medical College, Loralai, which were recognized and registered with the authority in 2021, gave a detailed briefing to the Council on the issue of regularization of students who were irregularly inducted in three colleges.

The source said the Council, which had been proactively attending to the issues, directed the authority to prepare a detailed report on an urgent basis for further discussion with the Government of Balochistan. It was agreed that the Council and the Chief Secretary Balochistan would schedule another meeting within the next 15 days to consider the issue in detail.

It was decided that the issues of the aspirant students would be duly considered while ensuring no legal mandate of merit and transparency was violated, in the best interest of all concerned.