Semi, Hasheesh clinch World Jr Tennis C’ships title

ISLAMABAD: Semi Zeb Khan and Hasheesh Kumar of Pakistan clinched the Boys Doubles title of the ITF Pakistan – Elaan – Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial World Junior Tennis Championships here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Friday.

Semi and Hasheesh beat top seed Yunes Talavar of Iran pairing with Aril Kayra Tuna of Turkey in a well-contested three sets match 6-2 5-7 10-8. In the opening set Semi Zeb and Hasheesh took an early lead by breaking 4th and 6th game and wrapping up the set by breaking the 8th game at 6-2. Aril and Yunes changed the strategy and fought back bravely to level the match 1 set all by winning the set at 7-5.

All the players exhibited excellent tennis. In the deciding super tie break, again both the teams played well and tried hard to clinch the title but at 8-all Pakistan duo were lucky to convert the point into winning shot which was intercepted by Aril and landed in the net. Match lasted 1 hr. 20 minutes.

Boys Doubles final was witnessed by Hassan Baig Senior Executive Vice President ITA and Mr. Yasir of Elaan Marketing.

Talented unseeded duo of Taira Abildayeva and Tatyana Chsherbakova of Kazakhstan annexed the Girls Doubles title and eliminated the duo of Korean Eunsoo Lee (KOR) & Sa Rang Lim (KOR) in an exciting well contested two-set match 6-4 6-3, which lasted 1 hour 16 minutes. In the opening set, all the players exhibited excellent tennis with a combination of cross-court and down-the-line shots till the score went up to 3-all.

The duo of Kazakhstan then changed their game and played some powerful forehand shots down the line and broke the 7th game of Sa Rang Lim of Korea to build a winning lead 5-3. In the 10th game, Taira and Chsherbakova showed their strength by hitting a powerful serve game to finish the set at 6-4. In the 2nd set, Taira and Chsherbakova build up a winning lead 4-1 by breaking the 3rd and 5th game of Rang Sa Lim & Lee Eunsoo respectively.

At this stage, Korean players played excellent tennis and tried to come back into the match and reduced the winning lead of Kazak players 3-5 by breaking the 6th and 8th games of Taira and Chsherbakova respectively. The 9th game saw some exhilarating tennis as both the teams played incredible shots and the Koreans showed their resistance and both teams were fighting for each point which lasted in favor of Kazakhstan.

Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, witnessed the Girls’ Doubles final and interacted with both the teams, coaches, parents and officials. He appreciated the organization and administrative arrangements of the healthy activity for the development of tennis in Pakistan.

Salim Saifullah Khan President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) would grace the occasion on Boys Singles final on Saturday. The Girls Singles Final would also be played on Saturday.

Boys Doubles (final): Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) & Haseesh Kumar (PAK) beat Yunes Talavar (IRI) & Aril Kayra Tuna (TUR) 6-2 5-7 10-8.

Girls Doubles (final): Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) & Tatyana Chsherbakova (KAZ) beat Eunsoo Lee (KOR) & Sa Rang Lim (KOR) 6-4 6-3.