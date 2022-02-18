Horse & Cattle Show to help promote Punjab culture: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Friday said that the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab would organize competitions of traditional sports during the forthcoming Horse & Cattle Show.

He said here on Friday that the Horse & Cattle Show would help promote the Punjab culture and legacy amongst the young generation. The department is making arrangements for smooth conduct of National Horse & Cattle Show events, he added.

Rai Taimoor said that the Sports and Youth Affairs Department was making efforts for growth of traditional sports in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. “The teams from all provinces will be in action in exciting encounters of football, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, wrestling, tug-of-war and gymnastics, scheduled to be held at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex from March 10 to 12, 2022”.