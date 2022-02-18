CM’s aide annoyed over delay in development projects

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Chief Minister for Communication and Works, Riaz Khan on Friday took strong notice of delay in development projects in communication sector and directed department to remove all the hurdles within a week.

Presiding over a meeting here, he directed the department to present a report on delayed projects and reasons of the delay and also presented report of the projects in litigation.

He said reports of the delayed projects would be sent to Chief Minister and letters would be written to communication secretary to take action and solve the disputes with the land owners.