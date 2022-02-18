Stolen timber recovered, four accused held

MULTAN: Police recovered stolen timber worth millions of rupees and arrested four accused on the spot who were involved in the crime on Friday.

According to police sources, the operation was launched in collaboration with Forest Department personnel at Mian Walli road near Pathan hotel Chowk, outskirts of the district Muzaffargarh against timber mafia.

Police foiled attempt to steal valuable timber worth hundreds of thousands rupees and arrested the timber truck driver named Saeed Gul along with three of his accomplices. The driver was stated to have been moving away with stolen timber when the security team apprehended him.

Security officials took the truck, including the stolen timber into their custody. Separate cases were registered on the report of block officer named Muneer Hussain against the criminals.

The value of the stolen timber was stated to be Rs. 501,625 approximately.