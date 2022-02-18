Fawad condemns killing of senior journalist Athar in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday strongly condemned the killing of senior journalist Athar Mateen in a firing incident in Karachi.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the passing away of the journalist, the minister said he equally shared the grief of the bereaved family, and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

In a statement, he regretted that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) government had failed miserably in ensuring law and order in Karachi – the capital of the Sindh province.

Fawad said attacks on the journalists working in interior Sindh had become a routine matter, which needed immediate attention of the quarters concerned.

The minister said the PTI government was taking every possible step to protect the ‘pen and mic,’ and viewed that the use of technology was essential to make Karachi a safe city.